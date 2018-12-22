N F Railway to run 4 special trains for Bogibeel Bridge inauguration

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to run four special trains on the inaugural day of Bogibeel Bridge on December 25. The NFR assessed that a large number of people will converse at the inauguration ceremony.

Therefore, for the convenience of people attending the inauguration ceremony, it has been decided. The Special Trains will run from Gogamukh and Murkongselek.

The first Special Train numbered as 05816/05815 will leave Murkongselek at 07.00 hours to arrive at Tangani at 09.30 hours with stoppages at Telam, Simen Chapari, Sripani. The train will have 18 coaches and while returning from Tangani it will run on open timings (not fixed, but flexible).

The second Special Train numbered as 05862/05861 will leave Murkongselek at 08.15 hours to arrive at Tangani at 10.15 hours with stoppages at Laimekuri and Sripani. The train will have 17 coaches and while returning from Tangani it will run on open timings (not fixed, but flexible).

The third Special Train numbered as 05812/05811 will leave Gogamukh at 07.30 hours to arrive at Tangani at 09.00 hours with stoppages at Bordoloni and Dhemaji. The train will have 17 coaches and while returning from Tangani it will run on open timings (not fixed, but flexible).

Similarly, the fourth Special Train numbered as 05894/05893 will leave Gogamukh at 08.30 hours to arrive at Tangani at 09.55 hours with stoppages at Moridhal and Sripani. The train will have 17 coaches and while returning from Tangani it will run on open timings (not fixed, but flexible).

The open timings of the trains in return direction are planned keeping in mind the not-yet-fixed duration of the public meeting to be addressed by the Prime Minister. Passengers are requested to contact Tangani station for departure time of the trains.