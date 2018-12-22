Meghalaya EMRI staff begin agitation sans disrupting services

SHILLONG: The EMRI Workers’ Union started their black flag and black ribbon agitation on Friday 3 pm to press for fulfilment of their demands by the EMRI management.

Black flags were erected on ambulances as a sign of protest by the staff of 108. On Thursday morning, the EMRI Workers’ Union 108 served a 24-hour ultimatum to the EMRI management to resolve the problems faced by it.

The union bemoaned the shortage of staff and demanded of the management to recruit at least 3 paramedics and 3 pilots. Currently, there are 204 field staff spread across the state.

However, to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the general public, the Union said the services will continue while also going ahead with their agitation.