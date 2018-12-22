Meghalaya Cong sees MDA govt-coal baron nexus

SHILLONG: The opposition Congress has questioned MDA government in Meghalaya over the delay in instituting an inquiry into the assault of CSWO leaders, Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma even after it had assured on the floor of the an independent inquiry would be ordered.

Talking to newsmen here on Saturday, senior leader of Congress, Ampareen Lyngdoh stated the delay in instituting the inquiry was raising suspicion on the minds of the citizens about the nexus between the coal barons and the government.

Pointing out that the NPP during its election campaign had assured to clear the confusion on the NGT ban on coal mining, Lyngdoh said that Government should have taken some definite steps to see that mining becomes legal in Meghalaya.

She opined that they should be bold enough to take a concrete decision on the matter for peace to prevail in Meghalaya as there is a conflict which will have huge fallout.

“Illegal coal mining and the nexus between the government is an indication which needs to be squashed or followed up by the government at the earliest,” Lyngdoh said while adding that since the NPP championed the agenda of coal mining during its election campaigning, there is strong belief among the people that the present government is hand in glove with the illegal coal mining.

She said that the State government must take bold and strong decisions on the matter for bringing about peace and progress in Jaintia Hills region or else, she feared, that there would be huge fall out in the region which will be worst than Mookhep firing.

“ We have to take stock of the situation,” she said.