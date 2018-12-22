Major portion of NH 40 repaired, High Court told

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya on Friday heard the matter pertaining to National Highway 40 from Shillong to Dawki.

During the hearing, the amicus curiae submitted a progress report stating that the Shillong to Dawki road is being repaired.

Major portion of the road, which was in a bad shape, has been repaired except in the stretches 93 to 97 km (Mylliem area), 107-108 km (Laitlyngkot area), 127 to 129 km (starting from Pynursla Phlangshlan to Pynursla Market) and 131-154 km (Wawksing area).

Regarding the areas which are yet to be repaired, the respondents were directed to file the latest status on or before the next date.

Borkhat- Sonapur Road

The PWD Chief Engineer filed an affidavit stating that in respect of the road from Borkhat to Sonapur, the DPR was prepared by the PWD and submitted to the Secretary, North Eastern Council (NEC) on December 12.

It was not brought to the notice of the Court as to whether the Secretary, NEC has taken any decision thereon or not.

The Court directed the Secretary, NEC to ensure consideration of the DPR and a decision taken within two weeks and asked the Chief Engineer to pursue the same.

The matter has been listed for hearing again after four weeks.