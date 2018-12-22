‘Kohli-Paine verbal exchange within limits’

Melbourne: Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey might have criticised Virat Kohli for his aggressive celebrations in the ongoing Test series but feels that the verbal exchange between the India captain and his counterpart Tim Paine was within the limits of the game. Reacting to Kohli’s celebrations at the fall of Australian wickets in the second Test in Perth, Hussey had said that the India captain “was out of control”. But asked about the heated verbal exchange between Kohli and Paine, he said, “It did not go over the top. It was not aggressive or abusive. This is a tough series and you expect the odd thing to be said.” (PTI)