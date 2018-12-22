KHADC to seek clarification from govt

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will seek a clarification from the state government on the attempt of the Center to introduce Gram Sabha in villages in the state.

The KHADC on Friday called a meeting to discuss on the agenda of Gram Sabha with all traditional heads in which only 50 attended.

The Executive Member (EM) of KHADC, Latiplang Kharkongor reiterated that the Gram Sabha will knock off the District Councils with the intrusion of Panchayati Raj in the state.

It may be recalled that the KHADC raised a concern on the introduction of My village, my development Plan which is under the Gram Sabha as it may make the Dorbar shnong redundant.

The KHADC’s concern stems from the move of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to introduce “My village, my plan” in the villages of the state.