Drugs worth Rs 2.9cr seized, three held in city

SHILLONG: Shillong Police on Thursday night seized a banned drug called World is Yours (WY) worth Rs 2.9 crore and arrested three peddlers.

Informing this here on Friday, SP (City) Steve Rynjah said on Thursday evening, based on specific inputs, the Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) arrested a man and his companion from one Ria Hotel in Police Bazar.

The police arrested Mohamman Azan Khan along with Hanifa Bibi who are dealing in the banned drug and during interrogation on the spot, they admitted that they have kept the tablets in the residence of one Mohammad Samir Khan in Demthring, Block 1.

Soon, the Police along with the two arrested persons reached the residence of Mohammad Samir Khan and conducted a check in the house in the presence of independent witnesses.

The accused Mohammad Samir Khan also confessed before the police that he was given the tablets by Hanifa Bibi.

Police recovered approximately 25000-30000 tablets valued at about Rs 2.9 crore.

Rynjah said that the three persons have been arrested and booked under Section 22 (C) and Section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Commonly known as WY or World is Yours, these are methamphetamine tablets, which also contain caffeine. These tablets, which can be smoked, snorted, ingested or injected, are more harmful than amphetamine to the cardio vascular and central nervous systems.

Police also said that investigation was underway to apprehend more suppliers and stockists of drugs in the city.