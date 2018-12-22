Cong to field Clement’s wife from Selsella

SHILLONG: The Congress will field June Eliana R Marak, the widow of Clement Marak, as its candidate for the upcoming bypoll in Selsella.

June’s name was approved in the election committee meeting of the party held here on Friday evening. Her name will be announced officially in a couple of days.

Selsella seat fell vacant after the death of MLA Clement Marak in October. By-poll to the constituency has to be held before March next year and parties have already started groundwork for the same.

Meanwhile, the Congress in its meeting also finalised most of the names of the candidates for the upcoming KHADC and JHADC elections which are scheduled for February 27.

The party also released the names of 29 candidates for the two council polls on Friday.

The party has decided to field former KSU leader Auguster Jyrwa as its candidate from Jaiaw constituency while Grace Mary Kharpuri, the former PDF leader, will contest from Nongshkhen.

Former FKJGP leader

Marbud Dkhar will contest from Mawlai constituency.

Former Urban Affairs Minister Ronnie V Lyngdoh, who lost the Assembly elections held earlier this year, will now contest the MDC election from Mylliem.

Apart from the Congress, BJP and NPP too are contemplating fielding candidates for Selsella bypoll.