ASEC to hold election to NCHADC on January 19

GUWAHATI: The election to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous District Council (NCHADC) in Dima Hasao district of Assam is scheduled for January 19 , 2019.

As per notification from the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC), Amitabh Rajkhowa, Returning officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao today announced the schedule for the election the autonomous council at his office chamber in Haflong.

As per the notification, schedule of election to the 28 constituencies in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHADC) polling will be held on January 19, 2019. Polling will be held across 280 polling stations between 7:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M.

The counting of votes will be held on January 22, 2019 to from 8 A.M onwards till completion of the counting process.

The DC further announced that the period of filling of nomination is from December 14, 2018 to January 3, 2019 between 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and scrutiny of nominations will be held on January 4, 2019 between 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 7, 2019 and publication of list of contesting candidates on the same date.

It was further announced that date for re-polling, if any , is scheduled for January 22, 2019.

With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct in connection with election to the council will come to force with immediate effect from today in Dima Hasao district.