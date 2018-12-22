2 Israeli tourists injured in Assam road mishap

GUWAHATI: Two Israeli tourists including a woman, were seriously injured when the Maruti Van they were travelling in collided with a truck carrying with tea on the National Highway at Hatbor area of Kaliabor in Nagaon district of Assam on Saturday afternoon.

The Maruti Van (No.RJ 147C 0841) was traveling from Kaziranga National Park towards Guwahati direction when the accident occurred. Local people and Jakhalabanda police immediately rushed the injured to the nearby government hospital.

The injured tourists were later referred to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital after they had been given preliminary treatment by doctors at Jakhalabandha government hospital.

The ill-fated Maruti van was driven by tourist John Ata who was travelling with one lady identified as Inbar. The front side of the van was severely damaged after the collision.