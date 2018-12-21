Transfer of honest cops worries Agnes

SHILLONG: Activist Agnes Kharshiing has expressed concern over frequent transfer of “honest police officers” due to political influence prompting her to demand a CBI inquiry into the attack on her and Amita Sangma.

A group of reporters met the CSWO president at the residence of her younger brother on Thursday. The Khliehriat DSP, Gilbert Marshillong, who is the investigating officer, took her statement on Thursday.

Kharshiing expressed hope that the culprits will be arrested although she said the main persons are hiding. “The IO took my statement and hoped he works sincerely,” she said.

She expressed surprise that no action was initiated by the NPP against its party worker Nidamon Chullet, the prime accused in the attack.

“How will they institute a CBI inquiry when they are from the same party? We have seen that police officers are often transferred, hence we demand CBI inquiry,” she said.

Pointing out political interference, Agnes said, “It is sad that those involved in the attack were people from the political party and we hope that there will not be any (political) interference. If they (the culprits) interfere, I asked the IO to arrest them.”

“They know how they attacked us. They should remove him immediately but their inaction reflects that whoever is in power has the same attitude, they don’t work sincerely and instead they allow people to continue their illegal activities,” she added.

Asked to name the people who instigated the attack, the activist said, “Hamlen, Loukas, one lady, the NPP person Chullet was there and he spoke to me. After that I fell to the ground… there were many who attacked us but it was surprising as to where the police were then?”

She said they called the police from Lad Rymbai informing them about illegal mining and wondered how authorities could be ignorant about illegal transportation of coal.

“There is a connection and there is a need to go deep into this. That is why we demand CBI inquiry as they are experts,” she reiterated.

On illegal coal mining and police officials who are into mining business, she said there are poor people in the area who complain that water is no longer suitable for consumption due to the ongoing mining but they are silent fearing repercussions.

Referring to the mine tragedy at Nongkhlieh, Agnes said, “What was that? Was that not mining? There are trucks that come out from the forest areas that transport truckload of coal. When the truck comes to the road, don’t you think the police will not find out? And when we try to help, we are getting beaten up. We did not ask for any salary. We saw such activities and informed the police.”

Indirect threats

The IO took the statement from Kharshiing who informed her that they are searching for Kynsai War. Since last year, I told the police about making arrests and to seize trucks in Mawryngkneng.

“When I informed the police about this, Kynsai called me up. I knew something was up and told me that I did not want to speak. Later, I came to know they targeted me and those who inform me,” Kharshiing said.

War called her up when trucks that were carrying coal beyond the permissible limit were seized.

Stating that the trucks don’t possess any challan, she said the truckers would purchase the challan and one of the drivers brought a blank challan with only a name on it, the only difference is the challan is from Garo Hills.

“Now the coal is transported from Jaintia, but the challan is from Garo Hills?” she said adding that the revenue of the state is declining due to such “robbery.”

Asked, whether she had previously received any threats from other persons, she said it was only at the time when War called her and even a police personnel also called her.

Stating that there were indirect threats, she said, “They only called. The threats were made through people who inform me about the threats.”

Asked, whether she is satisfied with the independent enquiry, her voice, heavy with dismay said, “No, not at all. It is nothing but wastage of public money.”

Inclusion of more sections in FIR

Kharshiing has requested the police to include Section 120 (b) of IPC on conspiracy and Section 108 of the IPC which deals with abetment.

In the FIR, only sections relating to robbery and assault were filed.

Fresh mining still on

Reacting to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s statement that there is no illegal coal mining in the state, Kharshiing said fresh coal mining is still continuing in several parts of the state.

“I have seen trucks plying on the road. There is mining of fresh coal in several parts of the state and not only in Jaintia Hills,” she said.

She said the state government should keep good administrators to administer while referring to the state government’s inability to keep track of illegal coal mines.