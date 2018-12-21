Tourism to improve ties with B’desh: Assam minister

GUWAHATI: Tourism can play a pivotal role in further improving ties with Bangladesh and Assam will roll out the red carpet to welcome visitors from the neighbouring country, Assam Tourism Minister Chandan Brahma has said.

Tour operators can come to the state to explore the possibilities and all arrangements will be made by the state government, Brahma said.

“People of Assam and Bangladesh have ties that date back to long ago and we are keen to increase people to people and cultural interaction between the duo,” he added.

The minister was addressing a gathering on the occasion of Bangladesh Victory Day Festival, organised here by the Assistant High Commission office here on Wednesday. (PTI)