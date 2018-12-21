Sports Snippets

Meghalaya make hay on first day against Mizoram

SHILLONG: Meghalaya pulled out 206-run first innings lead on day one of their Ranji Trophy plate group match against Mizoram at the MCA Cricket Ground here on Thursday. Meghalaya won the toss and put the visitors in to bat and that decision paid dividends as they dismissed Mizoram for just 86 before lunch. Guest/professional Gurinder Singh took 5/15 with his left-arm spin, while Abhay Negi (2/12) and Dipu Sangma (2/22) both picked up two wickets each. Aditya Singhania (1/19) also took one scalp for Meghalaya. The hosts then had a fine time with the bat, scoring at 5.62 an over to finish the day on 292/4 in 52 overs.

M’laya eves lose to Puducherry in One Day League

SHILLONG: Meghalaya suffered their first defeat in the Senior Women’s One Day League, losing their last plate group match by five wickets to Puducherry. Meghalaya won the toss and chose to bat first, but were restricted to 167/7 in 50 overs which Puducherry managed to score the required runs in 44.5 overs for the loss of five wickets.

Meghalaya shooting body elects new office bearers

SHILLONG: The Annual General Body meeting & Election of office bearers of Shooting Association of Meghalaya, affiliated to Meghalaya State Olympic Association of Meghalaya, was held on December 19 in Shillong. The NRAI Observer who presided over the elections as Returning Officer confirmed the election of new office bearers as ..John F Kharshiing, President, HM Shangpliang, MLA, Vice President, Davis N R. Marak, IPS, Vice President, Bobby Wahlang, Vice President, and Shri. Neil Sootinck, General Secretary, D Sutnga, Treasurer, were elected as office bearers along with Executive Members of the Shooting Association of Meghalaya for the next term in presence of NRAI observer & Returning Officer, B Kalita, and Chiranjib Choudhury, Gen Secretary, MSOA.

U-19 football tournament concludes in Mawkynrew

SHILLONG: The U-19 Block Level Football Tournament for Mawkynrew block was conducted at Jongsha. In the Boys Finals, Syntung FC defeated Nangiakiew SC by 2-0 scored by Lamkupar Shadap and Skhemdor Mynsong. In the girls finals, again it was Syntung FC beating Jongsha SC by 3-0 Margin.