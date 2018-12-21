Shillong police seize banned tablets worth Rs 2.9 crore, 3 arrested

SHILLONG: The Shillong Police on Thursday night seized contraband drug called World is Yours (WY) worth Rs 2.9 crore and arrested three peddlers from the city

Informing this, the SP (City) Steve Rynjah said that on Thursday evening, based on specific inputs, the Anti Narcotic Task Force(ANTF) arrested a man and his companion from one Ria Hotel in Police Bazar

The Police arrested Mohamman Azan Khan along with companion Hanifa Bibi who are dealing in the banned tablets and during interrogation on the spot, they admitted that they had kept the tablets in the residence of one Mohammad Samir Khan in Demthring ,Block 1.

Soon, the Police along with the two arrested persons reached the residence of Mohammad Samir Khan and conducted a checking in the house in the presence of independent witnesses.

The accused Mohammad Samir Khan also confessed before the police that he had been given tablets by Hanifa Bibi

Commonly known as WY or World is Yours, these are methamphetamine tablets, which also contain caffeine. These tablets, which can be smoked, snorted, ingested or injected, are more harmful than amphetamine to the cardio vascular and central nervous systems.

On the spot, police recovered 2.9 kgs of the tablets which was approximately around 25000-30000 tablets and the value of the seized tablets is Rs 2.9 crores.

Rynjah said that the all the three persons have been arrested and booked under Section 22( C ) and section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police also said that some more inquiry is being done to get more suppliers and stockists of drugs in the city.