‘Plug water entry points, get powerful pumps’

GUWAHATI/ SHILLONG: Mining expert Jaswant Singh Gill, who on Thursday inspected the flooded rat hole mine at Ksan in East Jaintia Hills where 15 persons are believed to be trapped since the past eight days, has said the only way out is to seal the entry points of water into the mine and suggested to the government to procure more powerful water pumps from Coal India Limited (CIL) even as rescue operations failed to yield any positive result till Thursday evening.

However, the water level, both in the main shaft and the Lytein river, receded by about 17 inches on Thursday after it had risen by about 26 inches on Wednesday following incessant rain the previous day. Fortunately, there has been no rain for the past 36 hours till Thursday evening.

The water level in the main shaft has to be brought down to 30 feet for the NDRF divers to move to the surface, for which two 25HP pumps have been continuously operating and extracting water.

Gill, who had saved the lives of 64 people in a West Bengal mine back in 1989, arrived at the site around 1.30pm on Thursday. East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner, Frederick M Dopth, police chief, Sylvester Nongtnger, and the Inspector General of Police, H. Nongpluh, were with him at the site for over an hour.Gill suggested that the deputy commissioner write to the state government to approach CIL for access to more powerful water pumps for installation not only in the affected mine but in the nearby quarries as well, as they are inter-connected.

“It has been established that the river and the mine water are the same and the only way now is to plug the entry points of water to the mine and block the river flow into it. Secondly, I have advised the state government to bring four to five submersible, high-power pumps from Coal India Limited, which can be returned after use as procurement of such pumps could cost between Rs 4crore to 5crore,” Gill told The Shillong Times on his return to Shillong from the site on Thursday evening.

“Once the high power pumps (from CIL) are put to use, the water should be extracted within four to five days,” he said.

The expert was requested to visit the site by the Meghalaya government after rescue operations carried out by NDRF and SDRF personnel since last Friday could not make headway with water level in the shaft not receding.

Experts from the directorate general of mines safety were earlier there at the site and had suggested tests which confirmed that the water which entered the mine was from the river.

Miracles do happen: Conrad

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday hoped the trapped miners would be rescued.

“We are hoping against hope that we will be able to get them out as miracles do happen,” he told reporters here adding that all efforts were being made in this regard.

He said that the government is seeking assistance from every corner to rescue the miners.

Conrad said that the conditions at the site have been tough and the NDRF along with the local administration are doing their best, but water keeps flowing into the mine.

Stating that the state government has sought assistance from the Union government to send its experts, he added that local people are now willing to help.

Admitting that it is difficult to go inside the mine, he added that the government is engaging bigger pumps though their transportation is a big challenge.

When asked if the government would seek the assistance of divers from Indian Navy, he said that the government has not gone into that aspect as NDRF personnel who are trained are working at the site.

“The best people are there,” he said.