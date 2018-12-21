No state govt order on heavy school bags yet; children suffer

SHILLONG: The state government is yet to take a decision on restricting the weight of school bags as children continue to stoop down under the burden of new-age education.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the direction to reduce weight of school bags and other matters as directed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development will be analysed by the government.

Though the minister admitted that it is necessary to reduce the burden of children, he said solid foundation of education should be imparted too.

“The root of education should not be weakened. We have to check the books as well. There is no need to rush as it is for the benefit of students,” he added.

As the government still contemplates implementing the order, parents keep worrying about their children and the “unnecessary” pressure that they have to endure. “My daughter has seven to eight periods in a day and every subject has a separate notebook. These are besides the separate exercise books for both class-work and home-work. Add to these the books for each subject. She also has to carry tiffin box and water bottle. Interestingly, she is only in Class II. Now can you imagine what we are doing to them,” said the mother of two on condition of anonymity.

Another parent of a Class VI student was critical of the existing education system. According to him, more books and heavier bags do not make a student scholar.

“It is the way teachers teach in schools that makes a difference. But how many teachers are sincere? I see every student taking tuitions and why? Because what is taught in schools is not enough. And what about their health? My son already complains of backache,” said the father who refused to give his name lest “my ward is harassed and that is another issue, you cannot speak the truth”.

Robert Z Street, chairman of St John’s Whitehall, sympathises with the children and their parents. “The number of textbooks should be reduced and the children should instead take home story books. There is no benefit in giving excessive homework. Teaching and understanding should be in the classroom,” he said.

Some parents feel there should be locker facilities. “Heavy school bags are the problems for children… I strongly feel that schools should have some kind of arrangements to keep some of the workbooks in the class pigeonholes with locking facility,” said a father.

Aaron Warjri, the principal of Shillong Government School, while welcoming the directive said children these days are “overburdened by heavy schoolbags which may harm their bodies at a later age”.