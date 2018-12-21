MHIS-IV launched; CM praises MUA govt

SHILLONG: The much awaited state health scheme was launched on Thursday in a new avatar that would ensure a cover of Rs 5 lakh.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who launched the Megha Health Insurance Scheme Phase IV in convergence with Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, said the government is going to launch a 100-day programme for different departments and the Health department “will be asked to address the issues of anaemia and lack of haemoglobin in lactating and pregnant mothers.

The 100-day programme will be launched on January 21 next year during the statehood day celebrations, the chief minister said.

Sangma said the state government has also asked the Centre to come out with innovative ways to address the issue of lack of haemoglobin in lactating and pregnant mothers. He also invited doctors and other stakeholders to come up with ideas to address the concern.

The chief minister appreciated the MUA government for launching the “innovative” health scheme and promised to improvise the “great initiative”.

“We are not here to criticise what others did and we wanted do things differently and hence we realise MHIS has bigger potential,” he said.

Urging all stakeholders to play a role in the health sector, the chief minister made a clarion call for developing health infrastructure in the state even as he added that the government is trying to work with the private sector for better facilities.

Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek said now universal cards will be issued to every citizen of Meghalaya under MHIS.

However, “many empanelled hospitals have not yet received medical bills for the scheme and the government recently allotted Rs 18 crore with the insurance company to release the bills of the hospitals”, he added.

Hek urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognise what Meghalaya has done for its people through the scheme.

Dr Indu Bhushan, the chief executive officer of National Health Agency, appreciated the government saying Meghalaya “has always been at the forefront when it comes to health insurance for the people”.

“Nearly 6 crore people in the country fall into poverty due to health expenses and this scheme will help them in a great way,” he said.

Under Phase IV, the state government plans to insure a total of 8.8 lakh families.

The secretary of the Health and Family Welfare, Pravin Bakshi, said the scheme will cover as many as 2,300 medical and surgical packages.