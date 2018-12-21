Khasi-Jaintia Hills council polls on Feb 27

SHILLONG: The election to the Khasi Hills and the Jaintia Hills autonomous district councils will be held on February 27.

The Cabinet approved the holding of the elections of both the councils here on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said counting of votes will be on March 2.

The last day of filing of nominations is February 7 and withdrawal of nominations is February 9.

Scrutiny of the papers will be held on February 8.

The notification for the election will be issued on February 2 and the model code of conduct will come into force from that day itself.

Tynsong said the state will have its own model code of conduct for the elections.

“There is no model code of conduct in the Sixth Schedule but the government wants to have the model code of conduct for the confidence of voters and everyone,” he added.

The final publication of electoral roll will be on January 30 while the date of publication of draft electoral roll is January 12.

The last date for filing claims and objections is January 22 and the date for disposal of claims and objections is January 26.

Different political parties in the state have already started their preparations and some have announced the names of candidates.