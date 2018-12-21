Khandu tells people to shun money politics during polls

ZIRO: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday called upon the people to shun money politics during election and to choose genuine leaders who could lead the state towards development.

“People should oppose money culture during elections by political leaders to woo voters and instead elect such leaders who will serve the people honestly and dedicatedly,” he said while addressing a function here after foundation stone laying ceremony of several important highway projects by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Khandu claimed that in 2019 elections his Team Arunachal would emerge as a strong force.

Assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh is due next year.

“The new government will bring more reforms in the governance,” he said.

Taking a dig at opposition Congress, Khandu alleged that the opposition party followed “appeasement” policy for which the state remained “underdeveloped” in the past several decades.

“Time has changed after NDA came to power in 2014 and the state along with other north eastern states have started getting more attention,” he said adding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attached priority to the region by sanctioning many schemes. (PTI)