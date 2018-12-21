Kaziranga division staff get training on wildlife crime handling

GUWAHATI: Even as the increasing trend of wildlife crime is becoming a cause of concern in this part of the country, a couple of top-bracket NGOs working for conservation of wildlife in collaboration with the forest department have organised a training programme in Biswanath Ghat in North Assam to sensitise wildlife field staff.

Biswanath Wildlife Division of Assam Forest Department in support of International Rhino Foundation and Aranyak have organised a three-day training programme to strengthen capacity of wildlife staff in dealing wildlife crime at Biswanath Ghat. Selected staff of Central Range, Crime Investigation Range of Kaziranga National Park and Biswanath Wildlife Division took part in the programme today.

Only eleven staff will be imparted closed door and field training during these three days. In next phase, the training will cover field staff of Eastern and Western Range will be completed.

Mukut Das, DFO, Biswanath Wildlife Division, Biswanath Chariali, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar Secretary General Aranyak, Pranjal Barua, Range Officer Central and Crime Investigation Range, Pranjal Das, Manager Wildlife Genetics Division of Aranyak and Jadav Mandal of International Rhino Foundation took part in the inaugural function of the training programme today.

It is expected that conviction rate of miscreants will be increased by such training as District Legal Service Authority also imparted training in October 2018 to the staff of the new division of Kaziranga National Park (KNP).

Secretary General of Aranyak, Bibhab Talukdar announced to provide one sniffer dog to the division. It will be in addition to Quarmy, the sniffer dog that the division handles now.