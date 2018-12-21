Harsh Vardhan Shringla new Ambassador to US

New Delhi: Seasoned diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla was on Thursday appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the United States. Shringla, a 1984-batch Indian Foreign Service diplomat will succeed Navtej Sarna. “He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the Ministry of External Affairs said. At present, Shringla is serving as Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh. Senior diplomat Riva Ganguly Das has been appointed as new High Commissioner to Bangladesh. (PTI)