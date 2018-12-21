Govt amends minor mineral rules

SHILLONG: The State Cabinet on Thursday made major amendments to the Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2016 to simplify it for the benefit of the people engaged in activities involving minor minerals.

Talking to media persons after the Cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that earlier people had to apply for mining lease and quarry permits, but now the Government has decided that the Divisional Forest Officer (Territorial) can issue non-forest certificate since earlier it used to be issued only by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest.

The Government has also decided that tribal applicants will not need to obtain NOC from the District Councils but non-tribals, companies and societies have to get it before engaging in activities concerning minor mineral.

Tynsong also said that the applicants earlier had to get their mining plan approved by the office of the Director of Mineral Resources (DMR).

Henceforth, Mining Engineers of the Divisional Mining office of the DMR office will be able to approve the mining plan within their respective jurisdiction.

In the previous rules, the applicant had to get necessary permission from the Labour department but now the applicant has to simply submit a self -declaration form for the mining of minor minerals.

The Government has also decided to enhance the rates of royalty of different grades of minor minerals.

Accordingly, the existing rate of ordinary sand per cubic metre has now been increased to Rs 110 from Rs 90 and that of limestone has been increased from Rs 90 per metric tonne to Rs 100. The rate of slate has also been increased from Rs 45 to Rs 100.