Gadkari lays base for Rs 9,533-cr highway projects in Arunachal

ZIRO: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid foundation for National Highway projects worth Rs 9,533 crore in land-locked Arunachal Pradesh.

Accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Gadkari laid the foundation of the NH projects here in Lower Subansiri district.

“These projects will improve the connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and between district headquarters in the state by reducing travel time and distance,” Gadkari said, while addressing a function here on the occasion.

He said, “These projects of strategic importance will create new employment opportunities for the people in the region and ensure socio-economic development.” He informed that the project had been divided in small packages so that the state contractors could participate.

Gadkari said in northeast the road transport ministry had sanctioned road projects worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

Gadkari laid the foundation for 472 km of national highway which included the 26.12 km Akajan-Likabali-Bame Road and six packages on Joram-Koloriang Road on NH-713 for a total length of 94.39 km.

The minister also re-launched a project for two laning of 351.38 km Potin to Panging section of NH 229 under the Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) project.

“The central government is with Arunachal Pradesh and there will be no dearth of developmental fund,” Gadkari said while asking the state government to utilise the fund meant for the projects judiciously and in a transparent manner.

Earlier, at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district, Gadkari inaugurated bridges across Dibang and Lohit River System, including approach road between Chowkham-Digaru.

The Union minister also inaugurated the recently two-laned 25.14-km Mahadevpur to Buri Dihing section of NH-52 B and 22.23 km Bordumsa-Namchik section of NH-52 B.

In addition, Gadkari also laid the foundation for about 96.47 km of national highways projects at Roing, including two-laning of the 74.86 km Roing-Hunli section of Hunti- Anini Road (NH 313), two laning of the 11.31 km Hayuliang-Hawai Road section of NH-113 and the 10.3 km Hunti- Anini section of NH-313. (PTI)