Framework of agreement based on Nagas’ unique history: NSCN-IM

GUWAHATI: Naga rebel group, NSCN (IM) on Friday stated that the Framework Agreement signed by it with the Government of India and declared on August 3, 2015 was fundamentally based on the unique history of the Naga people and co-existence through shared sovereignty between the two entities.

The NSCN (IM) statement came following a report that “no lateral talks with militants, die fighting or surrender, says Deputy Security Advisor R.N. Ravi” in an Assam-based news portal on Wednesday.

In a Press release, the ministry of information and publicity of the rebel group said Ravi’s reported statement gave an impression as though the Indo-Naga political dialogue was seeking solution within the framework of the Indian Constitution or Union of India.

It said the Indo-Naga peace talks have made considerable progress after years of deliberation following the ceasefire declaration in July 1997 with the government of India officially acknowledging and recognising the “unique history and situations”.

“These are the core principles for bringing about final and lasting solution acceptable to both the parties,” the NSCN (IM) said.

It also said the political negotiation must not be reduced to seeking political gain of any parties. “It amounts to betrayal of the basic principles of the political negotiation and of the 3rd August Framework Agreement, 2015,” the release stated.

The NSCN (IM) said deviating from the honourable “out of the box” approach towards a hard line position is clearly a deviation from the framework agreement, which is based on the mutual respect and recognition of the two entities as mentioned.

Stating that the Nagas have accepted the honourable way for the concerned parties, the outfit, however, accused the government of India of “obviously” treading the path of ‘Machiavellianism’.

“It will be a conscious and deliberate betrayal of the government of India’s position to seek solution without precondition at the highest political level, outside India in a third country and based on the officially recognised unique history and situation of the Nagas,” the release stated.