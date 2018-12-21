CM brushes aside Congress claim to form govt

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is optimistic that the claims of the Congress to form the government in Meghalaya post Lok Sabha elections next year will not be a reality.

Speaking to newsmen here on Thursday, Sangma said that first of all, no one knows as to what will happen in the Lok Sabha elections.

He also termed the statement of Congress state president Dr Celestine Lyngdoh as both premature and immature saying the partners of the MDA be it UDP, NPP, PDF, BJP, HSPDP, and Independents have time and again reiterated their commitment to the coalition.

“Our partners have time and again reiterated their commitment to the alliance so there is no reason for any speculation,” he said.

The chief of the Congress in Meghalaya had recently claimed that the NPP-led MDA Government will not survive long in Meghalaya and Congress will form the government after Lok Sabha elections.