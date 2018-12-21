Assamese singer Dipali Borthakur passes away

GUWAHATI: Legendary Assamese singer, Dipali Borthakur has passed away leaving a big void in the state’s music arena. She breathed her last at around 1: 25 pm at the Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati.

A pall of gloom has descended across the entire State as the news of the death of the singer who has been ailing for years, spread like a wildfire.

She was in and out of hospital for quite some time now because her ailing health that would keep on deteriorating at regular intervals.

Borthakur was born on January 30 in the year 1941 at Sivasagar in eastern Assam. Late Dipali Borthakur was the wife of acclaimed artist Neelpawan Baruah.

Dipali Borthakur had gave her ethereal voice to several evergreen songs that has made the Assamese music industry all the richer.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed deep condolences at the demise of the legendary singer. In a condolence message, Sonowal has said that the death of Dipali Borthakur has created an irreparable void in the music scenario as well as the socio-cultural world of the State.