Amita reveals photo of ‘old friends’ CM, Chullet

SHILLONG: Amita Sangma, one of the activists who were assaulted in East Jaintia Hills on November 8, has submitted a photograph of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma with Nidamon Chullet, the prime accused in the mob assault case, along with an affidavit in the High Court of Meghalaya.

In the affidavit filed on Tuesday requesting CBI investigation, Amita said it was “shocking to see the chief minister himself posing” with the assailant in a friendly way “as if they were old friends which indeed they seem to be”.

“I put on record at Annexure A the photograph of the Chief Minister posing confidently with one of the accused persons Shri Nidamon Chullet who was one of the leading persons leading the mob of persons that attempted to murder Agnes Kharshiing and Amita R Sangma,” the affidavit read.

Amita had earlier petitioned in the high court demanding CBI probe. In Thursday’s affidavit, she reiterated that police have nexus with coal mafia and there was no hope of a “meaningful investigation”.

“… some persons lower down will be prosecuted to make a show of an investigation being done but it is impossible because of the connivance of the police with the coal mafia, that the larger conspiracy will be unearthed,” the affidavit read.

Amita also referred to the FIR filed by Marshall Biam, the chairman of North East Indigenous People’s Federation, on November 8 at Khliehriat police station. The FIR had alleged that East Jaintia Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger forced Biam to withdraw a complaint against coal dealers.

The petitioner said many prominent politicians run coal mine business in the names of their relatives, family members and friends and this connection would also undermine the investigation. “This is why I pray for a direction to the CBI to do so,” the affidavit read.

Meanwhile the investigating officer (IO) also filed an affidavit on December 17 giving details of the investigation so far. The officer mentioned that the call detail report of the phones belonging to the accused showed that Chullet and Hamlen Rymbai made maximum calls on the day of the assault. The phone number, 7005651387, was in the name of one Kynsaibor War of Mawryngkneng village in East Jaintia Hills.

The affidavit mentioned that Chullet’s house was also raided on November 29 but he was not found. Police had told his wife to inform the accused to surrender.

Again on December 5, police raided Chullet’s house at Shangpung but he was absconding.

The IO said when police went to War’s residence, he was not there and his family too did not cooperate. He also said police were hunting for the nine accused persons whose names were submitted in a sealed cover.

The police have so far arrested six persons in connection with the case.