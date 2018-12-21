Meghalya to implement revised minimum wages

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong met the Jaintia PWD Muster Rolls Workers and Labour Union on Friday.

He informed reporters that he spoke to the union members about the minimum wages. The state government would implement the minimum wages for different categories after it has been approved by the Cabinet.

Under the revised wages, unskilled workers will be paid Rs 300 per day, semi-skilled workers will get Rs 340, skilled workers will get Rs 380 and highly skilled workers will get Rs 420 a day.

The muster roll workers union spoke to the minister on the Building and Construction Workers’ Act, the Deputy CM informed that the rules for Meghalaya Building and Other Construction Workers Rules, 2008 were amended.

“There were certain benefits such as stipend and other benefits which they are entitled to get but only those who are registered under the Act,” he said.

Tynsong said there were departments that were quite confuse as some pay Rs 186 or Rs 196, to correct the confusion, the Labour department would circulate the order after the government notified new minimum wages to entitle the muster Rs 196 per day till September 30 and from October 1 of 2018, the new wages will work.