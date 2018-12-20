Workers’ union serves 24-hour notice to EMRI authority

SHILLONG: The EMRI Workers’ Union 108 has served 24-hours ultimatum to the EMRI management effective from Thursday morning to resolve the problems faced by the union.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, vice-president of the union, Niewkor Dkhar bemoaned lack of staff in the union and demanded the management to recruit minimum three paramedics and three pilots.

Currently, there are 204 field staff spread across the state, Dkhar said.

Earlier, the union gave a deadline of two weeks to the management which ended on Wednesday. “If the management does not take any action, we have planned certain steps to take which we will discuss,” she said.

However, to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the general public, the Union said the services would continue despite their agitation.