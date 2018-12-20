River fest to promote BTC tourism

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The third edition of the Dwijing Festival, an event organised by the Assam Toursim Development Corporation to promote river tourism in the rural areas of Bodoland Territorial Council, will be held on the banks of the Aie river in Chirang district from December 27.

The 12-day winter festival initiated in the year 2016-17 under the moniker of “Aie River Winter Festival,” aims to also provide livelihood opportunities for locals and focuses on business activities for better economic generation through rural tourism. Assam tourism minister, Chandan Brahma, while making the announcement here on Wednesday said, “We plan to make it one of the biggest ever and establish it as an annual calendar event at the national and international level.”

The event will also showcase ethnic food and culture and feature adventure activities, ethnic games, et al.

The association of the Hagrama Bridge, the longest rural river bridge of the state, with the festival has apparently attracted greater number of vstones unturned to make this festival a great success. By promoting this event in the national platform, we want to change the face and image that BTC has. The artist line-up and events planned for the festival seeks to attract crowd from all parts of the country,” ATDC chairman, Jayanta Malla Baruah said. Artists such as Kailash Kher, Amit Trivedi, Malaika Arora Khan, Himesh Reshammiya,Neeraj Shridhar, Bhoomi Trivedi, Shweta Pandit and other stars are expected to attend the festival.