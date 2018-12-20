PWD chief engineer out of danger

SHILLONG: The Chief Engineer of the State PWD Lambha Suchiang, who was knifed on Monday night, is stated to be out of danger.

Police said that the officer was injured in his leg and is undergoing treatment.

According to police, a case has been registered and investigation is on into the matter.

Lambha Suchiang, Chief Engineer, PWD, Shillong and his peon Chandra Thapa were assaulted and tied up with adhesive tape by unidentified miscreants in his house at Nongrimbah, Laitumkhrah, Shillong.

In the incident, Suchiang sustained injuries and was admitted at Bethany Hospital, Shillong while his peon was released after first aid.