No separate time zone for NE: Centre

NEW DELHI: A panel, formed to examine a separate time zone for the northeastern states, has recommended against it for “strategic reasons”, the government informed the Lok Sabha Wednesday.

In a written response to a question on demands from the northeastern states for having a separate time zone, Union Science and Technology minister Harsh Vardhan said such requests have been made on the ground that sunrise and sunset timings in these parts are much earlier than official working hours.

“National Physical Laboratory (NPL) published certain reports in science journals on this issue, referring to saving of electricity,” Vardhan said.

The matter was examined by a High Level Committee (HLC) comprising the secretary of the Department of Science and Technology and chief secretary of Tripura, he added.

“The HLC, after considering the issue, recommended not to have two time zones for India for strategic reasons,” he said. (PTI)