MePDCL to stop load-shedding from today

SHILLONG: The decision of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) to withdraw its regulation of power supply to MePDCL from Saturday keeping in mind the festival season, has prompted the latter to temporarily withdraw load-shedding from Thursday.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday, NEEPCO said Power Minister James Sangma had requested the corporation for withdrawing the regulation and assured that “substantial outstanding dues” would be paid shortly.