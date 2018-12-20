Meghalaya launches Ayushman Bharat with MHIS

SHILLONG: The much-awaited Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in convergence with Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) Phase IV was finally launched here on Thursday giving a sigh of relief to those who have to shell out huge amount of money during the course of any medical treatment.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma after launching the programme said that the Government was going to launch a 100-day programme for different departments and Health department would be asked to address the issues of anemia and lack of hemoglobin in lactating and pregnant mothers.

Stating that the 100 days programme would be launched on January 21 next year during the statehood day celebrations, Chief Minister said that the State Government has also asked the Union Government to come out with innovative ways to address the issue lack of hemoglobin in lactating and pregnant mothers.

He also asked doctors and different stakeholders to come up with ideas on how to address the concern

Appreciating the previous MUA Government for launching the innovative Megha Health Insurance Scheme he said MHIS was a great initiative by the previous State Government and the incumbent Government will work upon it to take it forward

“We are not here to criticise what others did and we wanted do things differently and hence we realize MHIS has bigger potential,” he said

Urging upon all the stakeholders to play a role in the health sector, the Chief Minister made a clarion call for developing health infrastructure in the state even as he added that the Government was trying to work with private sector to develop the health infrastructure in the state

Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek said that now Universal cards would be issued to every citizen of Meghalaya to avail the scheme

He also asked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to recognise what Meghalaya Government has done for its people through the scheme

He also informed that many empanelled hospitals had not yet received medical bills for the scheme and the Government recently allotted 18 crores with the insurance company to release the bills of the Hospital

Dr Indu Bhushan, the Chief Executive Officer – National Health Agency, while speaking on the occasion appreciated Meghalaya Government over its noble idea saying Meghalaya has always been at the forefront when it comes to health insurance for the people

He also said that nearly 6 crore people in the country fall into poverty due to health expenses and this scheme will help them in great way.

Under the phase IV, the State Government plans to insure a total of 8.8 lakh families in the state,

The Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare, Pravin Bakshi and the scheme will cover as many as 2300 medical and surgical packages