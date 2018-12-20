MDA call on common candidate next year

SHILLONG: The partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance would now meet next year to discuss and deliberate on the issue of common candidate.

NPP state president WR Kharlukhi said that the alliance would meet next year to discuss the matter.

When asked if NPP is identifying its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from both Shillong and Tura, Kharlukhi said that the party has not yet started the process.

While the alliance is making a clarion call for fielding a common candidate from both seats, a consensus has not been reached till now.

The UDP wants Jemino Mawthoh to be the common candidate while HSPDP wants Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar from Shillong.

The BJP, an ally, has already distanced itself from the efforts for fielding a common candidate and the party wants to contest the elections alone.

The PDF too claims to have received feelers from a few individuals who want to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Shillong.

The Opposition Congress is mostly likely to field its sitting MP Vincent Pala from Shillong constituency while it has constituted a search committee to identify a probable candidate for Tura.

There are also murmurs about NPP fielding Agatha Sangma as its candidate from Tura constituency but no final decision has been taken as of now.