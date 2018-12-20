Manipur scribe to remain in detention for 12 months

IMPHAL: An Imphal-based journalist, who was detained last month under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), will remain in custody for 12 months, according to a Manipur government order which said that his activities were “prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order”.

The District Magistrate of Imphal West had ordered detention of Kishorechand Wangkhem, a 39-year-old journalist who works for a local TV channel, on November 27 allegedly after he uploaded videos criticising the BJP-led governments in Manipur and the Centre for observing Rani Jhansi’s birth anniversary.

The videos which he had uploaded on November 19 in both English and Meitei were not related to his official work, officials had said.

According to a state home department statement issued on December 14, the Advisory Board of the National Security Act (NSA), in its sitting held on December 11, had examined the allegations levelled against the journalist.

On December 13, the board recommended that there were “sufficient grounds” to detain Wangkhem under the provisions of the NSA, the statement said, without elaborating on the allegations against him.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla has approved the advisory board’s recommendation on detention of the journalist under the NSA “for the maximum period of 12 months as provided under Section 13 of the said Act.”

In the video clips posted by him, Wangkhem had purportedly said he was saddened and shocked to learn that the present government in Manipur was observing the birth anniversary of Rani of Jhansi, according to media reports.

He reportedly said Rani of Jhansi’s deeds had nothing to do with Manipur and the state was observing her birth anniversary because the Centre had asked it to.

In this context, he allegedly called Chief Minister Biren Singh a “puppet of the Centre” and a “puppet of Hindutva”.

The chief minister had said that the Rani of Jhansi had played a role in the unification of India.

November 19 is the birth anniversary of Laxmibai, the Rani of Jhansi, who was one of the leading figures in the 1857 mutiny.

Wangkhem’s wife Ranjita Elangbam told PTI on Wednesday that she has appealed to the MHA to “cancel” the charges against him under the NSA but has not received any reply till now. (PTI)