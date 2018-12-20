KSU protests against Citizenship bill in Delhi

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) participated in the anti- Citizenship (Amendment) Bill organised by North East Students’ Union (NESO) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

Student organisations from the North East and students from the region studying in Delhi also took part.

KSU president Lambok Marngar, general secretary Donald Thabah and other members of the KSU, Rapborlang Nongrum and Raymond Kharjana, were present. Daniel Lyngdoh Nonglait, northeast coordinator of students, was also present.