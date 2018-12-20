Green horn Goldy Warjri to contest KHADC polls

SHILLONG: With 2019 Council elections around the corner, a young person, Goldy Warjri is set to throw his hat in the ring as an Independent candidate from Jaiaw constituency

It may be recalled that Warjri had supported Adelbert Nongrum who was then an MDC during his indefinite hunger strike in 2015 at the memorial site of Kiang Nongbah demanding the state government’s approval to the KHAD (Village Administration Bill), 2014.

Announcing his entry into politics, he said Jaiaw constituency still lacks basic amenities such as sufficient number of street lights, etc.

“I decided to contest the election as I aim to help people coming from poor family and the unemployed youth and to bring all round development in the constituency,” he said.

He added that the preservation of Khasi customary practices is of his priority and raised a concern that most of the KHADC Bills do not get approved.

Warjri has expressed willingness to contest from a political party but till date no offer was made by any political parties.

He will be facing Auguster Jyrwa, former Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) general secretary who will likely contest on a Congress ticket.