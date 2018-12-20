Govt employees, pensioners to get 30 pc arrears

SHILLONG: The state government on Wednesday extended a pleasant gift to its employees ahead of Christmas, releasing another 30 per cent arrear of the revised pay and allowances accrued from January 1, 2017 to November 30, 2017.

This is in line with the implementation of recommendations of the Fifth Meghalaya Pay Commission – payment of arrears.

The arrears will be extended to all government employees, pensioners and family pension holders.

The office memorandum in this regard was issued by the Secretary, Finance department.

Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to disburse pay and allowances in advance to all the gazetted and non-gazetted employees ahead of Christmas.

An order by the Under Secretary to the Finance (Establishment) department to all the administrative departments said that the government has sanctioned a special case in relaxation of the Meghalaya Finance Rules, 1981 for the drawal of pay and allowance to all the gazetted and non-gazetted employees, including pensioners for December.