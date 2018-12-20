Court reserves order on Michel’s bail plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved for December 22 its order on the bail plea of Christian Michel, alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, and sent him to judicial custody till December 28.

Michel was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar on expiry of his 4-day CBI custody where the probe agency said that he was not required for further custodial interrogation. He was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4.

The next day, he was produced before the court, which allowed his five-day custodial interrogation by the CBI.

It was extended by five more days, and later for another four days. (PTI)