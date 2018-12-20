Conrad’s bid to resolve MCCL staff problems

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will convene a meeting of Mawmluh Cherra Cement Limited (MCCL) management and a team of his officers on Friday in an attempt to address the grievances of the staff.

Informing this Mawmluh Cherra Cement Employees’ Union (MCCEU) president, S.Diengdoh who met the CM on Thursday said the CM would convey to them about the discussion after 2-3 days.

General Secretary, P.Lyngdoh said more than Rs 8 crore was needed to pay the pending salaries of the staff including Over Time Allowance (OTA). The dues is pending since 2013 which includes salary and OTA.

“The current salary is very irregular while the dues is from August 2015- March 2016. We haven’t received the OTA since 2013,”Lyngdoh said.

On the other hand, Diengdoh said the production of cement from MCCL was very low and the MCCL plant was not functioning well. Diengdoh said, “We want the government and the management to see that the plant should function well.”

The MCCEU staged a protest on Thursday at Additional Secretariat parking lot and end their protest after meeting the CM.