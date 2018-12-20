Conrad rules out dissolution of HLC on Punjabi Colony

SHILLONG: A day after the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC), Shillong urged the Governor to intervene and sought the disbandment of the High Level Committee (HLC) constituted by the State Government, Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has ruled out the disbandment of the committee setup to find out a solution on the relocation of sweepers’ colony.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that there was no question of disbanding the HLC and the Government was serious and the HLC would continue with its work

When asked about the Harijan Panchayat Committee meeting Governor and bypassing State Government over their demand, he said that anybody has the right to meet anybody and he cannot stop anybody from meeting the Governor.

“Our Government is firm on the decision which we have taken ad we are committed to see that the HLC continue its work,” he said.

Responding to a query about the Court’s order asking the HLC to go slow on the matter, he said that there was no question of going slow or fast on the matter and Government was following the due process.

It may be mentioned that the High Level Committee (HLC) in its last meeting held last month had given the order to the resident’s staying in the colony there to come forward and report to the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) as to their occupation and years since they have been in occupation and its nature.

The high-level committee was constituted in June this year, soon after the unrest that stems out for the removal of the illegal settlers of Punjabi Colony, located in the heart of Shillong.