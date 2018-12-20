Assault on activists: HC to monitor probe

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya will monitor the investigation into the assault of two activists in East Jaintia Hills on November 8.

The court of Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, while hearing the petition by activist Amita Sangma requesting CBI probe into the case on Wednesday, said, “… at any point of time, if noticed that there is any laxity shown by the investigating officer in the investigation of the case, same will be seriously taken note of.”

Advocate General A. Kumar representing the respondents submitted in the court that “all efforts are being made for arresting the alleged accused persons”.

However, “they (the accused) being on run has forced the investigating officer to have recourse to obtain warrant of arrest so as to pave way for having recourse to sections 82 and 83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure”.

Section 82 deals with proclamation for an absconding person and Section 83 with attachment of property of the person absconding.

The investigating officer present in the court also assured that he “will conduct the investigation to the best of his ability”.

) Amita and CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing were attacked by a mob of 30-40 people when they visited East Jaintia Hills to follow up an illegal coal transportation case.

Amita in her petition had alleged nexus among coal mafia and local police and requested for CBI probe. The government has ordered only an independent probe.

“… there is some nexus between the accused and some influential persons which is hampering the investigation,” the counsel for the petitioner told the court.

“By considering the submission, the assurance as extended by the learned AG and then, the submission of the investigating officer as mentioned above, at this stage, no reason to believe that the investigation will not be conducted in a fair and impartial manner since the court is monitoring the investigation,” the court said.

“By or before the next date, the Investigating Officer shall file the latest status of investigation and will also remain present along with the case diary,” it added.

The next hearing will be after the winter vacation.