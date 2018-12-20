Another local body opposes GHADC decision on tree felling

TURA: Another local body from Tura, the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) has expressed resentment and condemnation over the proposed felling of mature trees from reserve forests by the GHADC.

The forum in a statement said the destruction of forests should not be the answer to the financial crisis in the GHADC and warned that the same would impact the ecological balance in Garo Hills, at a time of global warming and when people are experiencing change in weather conditions due to the decreasing forest cover.

The forum also made an appeal to all citizens of Garo Hills to denounce the decision of the GHADC.

The forum, while strongly urging the GHADC not to go ahead with the decision, has also sought the announcement of reversal of the decision immediately.

It may be recalled that earlier, the AYC, AYWO, GSU and others including officers and staff of the Council’s Forest Department had also expressed opposition to the proposed move by the GHADC.