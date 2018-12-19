Showcause to Editor worries Press Club

SHILLONG: The Executive Committee of the Shillong Press Club in an emergent meeting expressed serious concern that one of its members Padmashree Patricia Mukhim, Editor, The Shillong Times was show caused and summoned by the Meghalaya High Court over a news report that was published in The Shillong Times on December 10, 2018 under the headline ‘When judges judge for themselves’.

While recognizing and acknowledging the fact that the judiciary is one of the strongest pillars of democracy, the Shillong Press Club sought its unstinting support towards allowing the media, often tagged as the ‘Fourth Pillar of Democracy’ to discharge its duty with utmost fairness and without fear for the overall betterment of this great nation and its people.