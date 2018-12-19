Reshuffle in police dept

SHILLONG: The State Government has once again effected a minor reshuffle in the state police department.

As per the notification, JG Momin, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration) has been posted as the Superintendent of Police (Fire and Emergency Service).

On the other hand, GK Iangrai, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range), Meghalaya Shillong has been posted as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration) , Meghalaya Shillong. He will still continue his duties as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range).

The notification added that S Syrti Superintendent of Police (Fire and Emergency Service) has been posted as the Commandant 6th MLP Battalion (4th IRBN).