PWD chief engineer stabbed

SHILLONG: PWD chief engineer Lambha Suchiang sustained injuries after two unidentified persons stabbed him at his residence at Laitumkhrah on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

The official was admitted at Bethany Hospital in the city.

Suchiang’s peon, Chandra Thapa was also assaulted but he managed to escape with minor injuries and was released from hospital after first aid.

Police informed that the assailants tied them up with adhesive tape before attacking them with a knife.

A case has been registered and police are on the job to nab the assailants.