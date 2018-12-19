PDF releases first list of candidates

SHILLONG: The central election committee of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) on Tuesday released the first list of candidates for the KHADC election next year.

The list consists of nine names — Macdalyn Sawkmie Mawlong from Umsning, Arbinus Lyngdoh from Umroi, Melamshwa Rynjah from Nongkrem, Fedrick Joplang Lyngshiang from Laban-Mawprem, Auspicious Lyngdoh from Mawphlang-Diengiei, Beland Nongbri from Nongspung-Sohiong, Hadrian Lyngdoh from Mawkyrwat, Morningstar Mawsor from Mawshynrut and James Ban Basaiawmoit from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah. Auspicious is the general secretary of PDF while Hadrian, Morningstar and James are MDCs.

Ivanlumlang Marbaniang, the chairman of the central election committee, said the second list of candidates will be released shortly and the PDF will also come out with a list of candidates for the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council polls.