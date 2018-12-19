News Capsule

Pre-Christmas celebrations

The Indian Council Of Social Welfare, Meghlaya state branch will be organising the pre- Christmas and advance new year celebration on Friday in the ICSW premises at 3:30 pm. All members are requested to attend the event.

SPARK-Bringing light to lives will organise a pre-Christmas celebration for the under-privileged children at Mercy Old Age Home on Wednesday from 11:30 am to 1 pm. It is aimed to spread happiness among the elderly as well as the children during this festive season.

Office bearers

The Meghalaya Upper Primary School Teachers Association, Mawsynram Block Unit, East Khasi Hills held its general meeting on December 15 at the Durbar Hall Dong Neng, Mawsynram. The association elected its office bearers and executive members for the term 2017-2020.They are president P.P Thongni, General Secretary Pynshaitbor L.Nonglait, Asstt.Gen Secretary Ksanborlang Iadborn among others.