NE Olympic Games medal winners felicitated

SHILLONG: RG Lyngdoh, former Home Minister; M War Nongbri, DC EK Hills; John F Kharshiing, Working President MSOA; Chiranjib Choudhury, General Secretary MSOA, along with other eminent personalities on an inclement Tuesday, felicitated the medal winners for their achievements in the 1st North East Olympic Games, 2018, at Hotel Polo Towers, Shillong. At the grand sports event, Meghalaya concluded with a total of 38 medals including 3 Gold, 7 Silver and 28 Bronze to finish sixth in the Games held at Imphal, Manipur from October 24 to 28. Congratulating the medal winners, RG Lyngdoh urged them to remain focused on their games and work hard to achieve even greater heights. John F Kharshiing also said that a comprehensive plan should be chalked out and worked on to gain greater heights in the arena of sports and games in the state.